KeyCorp Weighs in on NextEra Energy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NextEra Energy in a report released on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.51. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.87. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 35,421 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 51,981 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 177,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,750,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,088,000 after purchasing an additional 891,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,855 shares of company stock worth $13,112,073. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

