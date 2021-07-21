Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.27.

Shares of KRC opened at $70.17 on Monday. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The company had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,872,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,816 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,860,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,612,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,564,000 after buying an additional 1,074,050 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,979,000 after buying an additional 1,001,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

