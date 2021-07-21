Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KRP shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $952,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,451.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 168,262 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $770,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.78. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.68%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

