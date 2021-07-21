Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,615 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.57.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $137.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

