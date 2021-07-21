Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KMB opened at $137.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.44. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.57.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

