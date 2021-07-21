Kinder Morgan, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%.

Kinder Morgan has raised its dividend payment by 107.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

KMI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 16,809,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,773,525. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

