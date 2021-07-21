KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Price Tops $14.99 on Exchanges

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $14.99 or 0.00046603 BTC on exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $116.66 million and approximately $15.64 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00039034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00104499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00144901 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,957.58 or 0.99378675 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

