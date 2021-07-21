Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 381,500 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the June 15th total of 580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Knight Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$3.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Knight Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $5.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32.

Several research firms have commented on KHTRF. KCG increased their target price on Knight Therapeutics from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Knight Equity increased their price target on Knight Therapeutics from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

