KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Short Interest Update

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 250,300 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the June 15th total of 191,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $71.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.10 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 16.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 61,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 166.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 292.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 18, 2021, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

