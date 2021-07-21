KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNYJY. Zacks Investment Research raised KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Danske raised KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC raised KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KONE Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

KNYJY opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

