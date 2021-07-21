Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

KRUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $54.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.96 million, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 2.20.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 59.81% and a negative net margin of 38.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 51.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 596,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,885,000 after buying an additional 202,524 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 302,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 145,571 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 977.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 51,735 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

