La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of La-Z-Boy worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 232.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 1,131.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 110.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 2,513.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.54. 1,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,262. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 423,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

