Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.270-$1.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.Lands’ End also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.27-1.47 EPS.

LE stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.05. 2,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 2.59.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Lands’ End news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.