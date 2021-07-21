Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Receives Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 108.18% from the stock’s current price.

LTRN traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.93. 4,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,934. The firm has a market cap of $155.74 million and a PE ratio of -10.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.58. Lantern Pharma has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $24.84.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantern Pharma will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTRN. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 12.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

