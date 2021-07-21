Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Down to $59.92

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $59.92, but opened at $55.50. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $55.80, with a volume of 3,917 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPI shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.39. The firm has a market cap of $935.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 4.73.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. The firm had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

