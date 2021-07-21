Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

LSCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $51.86 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.94.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $41,825.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,432.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 21,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,183,356.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,967.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,684 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,361. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 943,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

