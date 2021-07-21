Lear Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lear in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.64.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $167.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lear has a 1 year low of $103.35 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

