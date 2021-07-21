LendingClub (LC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. LendingClub has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The company had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LendingClub to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LC stock opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $30,005.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan R. Landon bought 2,500 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,779.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

