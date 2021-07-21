Lethean (LTHN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $620.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $732,415.79 and $620.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,075.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,978.75 or 0.06168931 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.39 or 0.01341781 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.38 or 0.00365936 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00134562 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $197.15 or 0.00614628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.96 or 0.00380232 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.10 or 0.00293351 BTC.

About Lethean

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

