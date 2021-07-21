Leuthold Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,469 Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,469 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,103 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 40,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $552,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,728.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOGI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Shares of LOGI traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.94. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $66.78 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

