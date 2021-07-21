Leuthold Group LLC Makes New Investment in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,549 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXS. Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BancorpSouth Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.23. 2,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,813. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

