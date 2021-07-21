Leuthold Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $764,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 547.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 53,846 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

NYSEARCA:FMAT traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,069. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.34. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $50.08.

