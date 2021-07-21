Leuthold Group LLC Sells 3,721 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in AutoNation by 124.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $1,288,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.63.

AN traded up $6.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.33. 17,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,297. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $115.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 9,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $1,006,226.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,226.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

