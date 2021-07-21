Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Short Interest Update

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 835,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,128. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.41.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.
Further Reading: Support Level
Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.