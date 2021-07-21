Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Short Interest Update

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 835,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,128. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.41.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 459.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 71,858 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,006,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,603 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 28,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

