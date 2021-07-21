LHT (LHT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $14.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. LHT has a market cap of $130,305.47 and $14.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LHT has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006120 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006565 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000109 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000109 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000266 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

