Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.62% of Lifetime Brands worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,275,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 943,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 45,824 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 5.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 615,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 31,903 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 66,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 45.6% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

LCUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $124,001.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 652,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,073,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $35,654.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,273 shares of company stock worth $194,168. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.35. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.23 million. Analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Lifetime Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.89%.

Lifetime Brands Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

