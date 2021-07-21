Liquity Market Capitalization Achieves $24.29 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 21st. Liquity has a market capitalization of $24.29 million and $636,650.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for $3.25 or 0.00010306 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 35.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00038797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00107355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00144097 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,541.11 or 0.99979010 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,471,857 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

