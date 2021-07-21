Liquity USD Market Cap Reaches $727.79 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $727.79 million and $2.75 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00003157 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity USD Coin Profile

LUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

