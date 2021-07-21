Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $355.56, but opened at $372.63. Lithia Motors shares last traded at $383.50, with a volume of 6,904 shares traded.

The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.50.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $1,324,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,404,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

