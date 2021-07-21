Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 49.90 ($0.65).

LLOY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 181,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £85,494.88 ($111,699.61). Also, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 499,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £224,815.50 ($293,722.89).

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up GBX 1.56 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 45.64 ($0.60). The stock had a trading volume of 110,546,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,014,391. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 146.49. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The company has a market capitalization of £32.39 billion and a PE ratio of 16.33.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

