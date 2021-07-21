Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 120,787 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 29.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 530,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $54,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 22.6% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of DORM opened at $105.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.79. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $113.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.51.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.