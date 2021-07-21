Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 34,611 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,611 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Baidu were worth $63,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,875,361,000 after buying an additional 467,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,955 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $759,660,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Baidu by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,897,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $626,593,000 after buying an additional 222,264 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

BIDU opened at $177.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.69. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.75 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.