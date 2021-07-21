Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,479 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,465 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.11% of NXP Semiconductors worth $59,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $193.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

