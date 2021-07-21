Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.35% of Wingstop worth $50,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 760.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

WING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.06.

Wingstop stock opened at $157.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.79. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.38%.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $454,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

