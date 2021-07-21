Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 3,831 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.75% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $69,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,190,000 after purchasing an additional 645,328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,832,000 after purchasing an additional 636,023 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 102.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 738,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after purchasing an additional 373,517 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,943,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,583.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 307,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $3,496,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $25,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,259,257.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,978 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.