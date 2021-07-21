LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Sells $1,002,560.00 in Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LPLA stock traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.68. The stock had a trading volume of 459,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $159.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.25.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPLA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in LPL Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

