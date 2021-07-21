LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.35.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPLA. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $2,407,869.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,872. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $133.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.86. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.25. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $159.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. Analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.