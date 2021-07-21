LSB Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,477 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,715% compared to the average volume of 88 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. LSB Industries has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.15 million. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 38.67% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Harold L. Rieker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,936 shares in the company, valued at $144,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in LSB Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

