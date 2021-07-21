Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LHDX. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lucira Health in a research report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Monday, May 10th.

LHDX opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.75. Lucira Health has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lucira Health will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHDX. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,127,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,955,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,682,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,840,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,558,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

