Lunyr (LUN) Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Lunyr has a market cap of $362,211.61 and $3,694.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lunyr Coin Profile

LUN is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

