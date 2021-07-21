M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4.80 Per Share

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of M Winkworth stock opened at GBX 208.60 ($2.73) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £26.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.32, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 197.72. M Winkworth has a 52-week low of GBX 115.75 ($1.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 210 ($2.74).

Get M Winkworth alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.