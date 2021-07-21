Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.06

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 1641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

Several research firms recently commented on CLI. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.21.

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 150,000 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,493,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,214.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 70,146 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 14.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,935 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

