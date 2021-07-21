MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.36.

MAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in MAG Silver by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its position in MAG Silver by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in MAG Silver by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in MAG Silver by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 35,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,594. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.23. MAG Silver has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.