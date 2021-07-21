Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Short Interest Update

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the June 15th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,164.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAHMF remained flat at $$10.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Mahindra & Mahindra Company Profile

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited engages in the automotive and farm equipment businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Hospitality, Real Estate, and Others segments. It offers aircrafts, and airframe parts and assemblies; passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; personal and commercial watercrafts; motorcycles and scooters; construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand name; road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

