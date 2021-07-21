Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Short Interest Update

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the June 15th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,164.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MAHMF remained flat at $$10.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $12.50.
Mahindra & Mahindra Company Profile
