MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 24.99%.

NASDAQ:MNSB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,881. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33. MainStreet Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $178.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.53.

In other MainStreet Bancshares news, President Abdulhamid Hersiburane sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $31,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MNSB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MainStreet Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stephens started coverage on MainStreet Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

