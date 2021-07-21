Man Group plc Buys 3,425 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,817 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $11,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 69.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,212,000 after buying an additional 37,682 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,526,000 after buying an additional 312,013 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth approximately $3,083,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,109,000 after buying an additional 687,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $82.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $205,700.00. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $520,595.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,332 shares of company stock worth $3,060,312 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

