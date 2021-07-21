Man Group plc Buys 9,960 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Man Group plc grew its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.24% of Lancaster Colony worth $11,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,314,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,901,000 after acquiring an additional 83,853 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,318,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,237,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 243,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,774,000 after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 38.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,681,000 after purchasing an additional 63,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LANC shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of LANC opened at $196.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $154.84 and a twelve month high of $201.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.56.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

