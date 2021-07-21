Man Group plc Buys Shares of 212,805 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 212,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 500.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $172,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CELH. B. Riley raised their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

CELH stock opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 596.33 and a beta of 2.11. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313 over the last quarter. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

