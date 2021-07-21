Man Group plc Cuts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 32.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,896 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $12,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 13,365 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $253.04 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $276.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

