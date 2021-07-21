Man Group plc Decreases Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,802 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.06% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $10,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

In other news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $911,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,480.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,700.00. Insiders sold a total of 112,605 shares of company stock worth $8,017,148 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $164.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $183.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.